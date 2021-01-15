Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ICE. Redburn Partners started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $115.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $119.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.67 and its 200-day moving average is $102.02.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $159,558.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $201,845.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,815.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750,072 shares in the last quarter. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $918,516,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309,767 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $147,312,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 181.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,149,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,442 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.