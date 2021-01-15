Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($4.82) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.75). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Longbow Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

PLAY stock opened at $33.40 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $68,932.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,464.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 20.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 193.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

