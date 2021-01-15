Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn ($10.35) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($10.25). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.20 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

RRGB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $400.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.40. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $37.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

