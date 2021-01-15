Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Price Target to $7.50

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $4.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TWI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.15. 1,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,545. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $438.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Titan International has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $7.47.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $304.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.88 million. On average, analysts expect that Titan International will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the third quarter worth approximately $3,029,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the second quarter worth approximately $614,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 63.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 55.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 346,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 124,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 75.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 240,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 103,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

