Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Visteon in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.92. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.42 million.

VC has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.80.

VC opened at $143.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -126.88 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Visteon has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $147.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,023,000 after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,564,000 after buying an additional 18,126 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 569,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,440,000 after buying an additional 86,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Visteon by 47.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,248,000 after purchasing an additional 122,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Visteon by 14.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 325,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,494,000 after purchasing an additional 41,144 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Matthew M. Cole sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $401,567.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,715 shares in the company, valued at $438,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $101,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,117 shares of company stock valued at $596,535 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

