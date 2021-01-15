Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Deutsche Telekom AG’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Deutsche Telekom in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.31%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DTEGY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.68.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

