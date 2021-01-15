Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Macerich Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Macerich in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Macerich’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get The Macerich alerts:

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

MAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point raised The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Macerich from $6.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

MAC stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 150,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,881. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.76 and a beta of 2.07. The Macerich has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $24.92.

In related news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 48.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 407,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 133,601 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Macerich by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 64,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Macerich by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,822,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,811,000 after purchasing an additional 447,029 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in The Macerich by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 62,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 31,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Macerich by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 691,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 353,205 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.