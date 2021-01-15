Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Zillow Group in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zillow Group from $133.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Zillow Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of ZG opened at $150.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.29. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of -76.96 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $72,674,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,731,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,231,000. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,739,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,105,000. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

