Jefferies Financial Group Raises Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Price Target to $75.00

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CVGW. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.20.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $73.01 on Tuesday. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $81.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.63 and a 200-day moving average of $66.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $234.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter worth $609,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter worth $387,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 123,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

