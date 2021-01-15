Jefferies Financial Group Raises Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $100.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OSK. Raymond James lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $93.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,054. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.06. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $96.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,133.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,711,000 after purchasing an additional 534,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,863,000 after purchasing an additional 318,847 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,139,000. BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,797,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 98,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

