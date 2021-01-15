Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Britvic plc (BVIC.L) (LON:BVIC)

Britvic plc (BVIC.L) (LON:BVIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BVIC. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Britvic plc (BVIC.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 899.09 ($11.75).

Shares of LON:BVIC opened at GBX 802.50 ($10.48) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 806.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 806.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49. Britvic plc has a 12-month low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 959 ($12.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.60.

In related news, insider John Patrick Daly purchased 5,000 shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £400 ($522.60). Also, insider Simon Litherland sold 14,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.16), for a total transaction of £114,568.28 ($149,684.19). Insiders bought 5,052 shares of company stock worth $81,152 over the last quarter.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

