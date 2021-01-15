Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on BorgWarner Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for BorgWarner in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

BWA stock opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.77.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 147.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344,587 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,156,000 after buying an additional 860,962 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,103,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,751,000 after buying an additional 735,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,131,000 after buying an additional 714,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,570,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,021,000 after buying an additional 467,016 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.