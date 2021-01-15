Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Fair Isaac Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fair Isaac in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.14 EPS.

FICO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.14.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $481.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $502.99 and its 200-day moving average is $448.73. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $177.65 and a fifty-two week high of $530.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 199,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,484,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,445,000 after buying an additional 175,281 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at about $34,894,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 142,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,624,000 after buying an additional 44,085 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 17.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,243,000 after buying an additional 42,215 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

