Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $7.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.42. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GILD. Barclays dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Shares of GILD opened at $62.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $78.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

