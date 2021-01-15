Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Life Storage, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Life Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.45 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LSI. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $120.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.35. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $67.31 and a 52-week high of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.32.

Shares of Life Storage are set to split on Thursday, January 28th. The 3-2 split was announced on Monday, January 4th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 27th.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.16%.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth about $862,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

