Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mizuho Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.27.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 3.62%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MFG. Zacks Investment Research raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of MFG stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 31,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,575. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $3.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFG. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

