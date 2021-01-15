JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives $14.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.57.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. 140166 lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 60.0% during the third quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 29.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 285,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,725,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

