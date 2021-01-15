John Bradley Schmieder Sells 477 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.23, for a total value of $136,054.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,954,992.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $297.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a current ratio of 14.34. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.90 and a twelve month high of $302.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.30 and a beta of 0.39.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $31.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.27 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

MLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 631.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 398.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

