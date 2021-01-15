Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. HSBC currently has $52.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on JCI. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Johnson Controls International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $52.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $52.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,253 shares of company stock valued at $969,172 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,555,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,906,000 after purchasing an additional 274,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,690,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,944,000 after acquiring an additional 231,623 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,953,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,491,000 after acquiring an additional 84,143 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,987,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,058,000 after acquiring an additional 286,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,208,000 after acquiring an additional 475,162 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

