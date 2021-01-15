Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Trimmed by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.65 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $161.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $422.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.