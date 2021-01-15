Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

JMPLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. AlphaValue cut Johnson Matthey to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Johnson Matthey stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.43. 820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.64.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.