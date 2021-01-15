Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Short Interest Update

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Johnson Matthey stock remained flat at $$76.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. 820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average of $62.76. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $76.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

