Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives $145.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 818.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 967,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 861,962 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,170,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,583,000 after purchasing an additional 640,421 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 272.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 175,116 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 933.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 158,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 143,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 88.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 275,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,350,000 after purchasing an additional 129,504 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JLL opened at $149.07 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $78.29 and a 52 week high of $178.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.