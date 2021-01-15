JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €33.00 Price Target for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BOSS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €27.13 ($31.92).

Shares of BOSS opened at €26.64 ($31.34) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss AG has a 12 month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 12 month high of €47.09 ($55.40). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of €24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

