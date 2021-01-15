JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) a €62.00 Price Target

Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VNA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.80 ($97.41) target price on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonovia SE (VNA.F) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €63.29 ($74.46).

Get Vonovia SE (VNA.F) alerts:

Vonovia SE (VNA.F) stock opened at €56.76 ($66.78) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €57.64 and its 200 day moving average is €57.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.25. Vonovia SE has a 52-week low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 52-week high of €62.74 ($73.81).

About Vonovia SE (VNA.F)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia SE (VNA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.