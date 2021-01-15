JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL) Price Target to GBX 1,450

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) from GBX 1,471 ($19.22) to GBX 1,493 ($19.51) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,578.67 ($20.63).

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 1,590 ($20.77) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.54 billion and a PE ratio of 24.13. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,147 ($14.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,603.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,633.19.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) news, insider John Troiano bought 14,400 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,363 ($17.81) per share, with a total value of £196,272 ($256,430.62).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

