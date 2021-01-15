JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BNP Paribas restated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

