JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (JGGI.L) (LON:JGGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $403.00

Shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (JGGI.L) (LON:JGGI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 403 ($5.27) and last traded at GBX 397 ($5.19), with a volume of 218979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 397.50 ($5.19).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 387.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of £574.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were given a dividend of GBX 3.29 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (JGGI.L)’s payout ratio is 67.01%.

About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (JGGI.L) (LON:JGGI)

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

