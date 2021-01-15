JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stake Increased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 200.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after buying an additional 119,691 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,660 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $566,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 79.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 91,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 40,588 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 35.8% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 78,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,616,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.