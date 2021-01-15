Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 82.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Just Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.99.

Shares of NYSE JE opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.43. Just Energy Group has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($1.19). Just Energy Group had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $487.56 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $21,750,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 88.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,152,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,008,652 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Just Energy Group during the third quarter worth $4,526,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Just Energy Group by 159.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 591,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

