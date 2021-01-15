Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Trading 10.3% Higher

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) traded up 10.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.29. 7,446,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 3,419,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

The company has a market cap of $833.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Kadmon by 7.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 17,262 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Kadmon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 21,367 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kadmon in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kadmon by 40.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 30,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

