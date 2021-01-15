Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KALA. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

NASDAQ KALA opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $421.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.43. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 9.11.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,155,000 after buying an additional 207,266 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 771,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 151,501 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $988,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 451,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 112,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 82,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

