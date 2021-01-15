KARMA Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.78 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, KARMA has traded up 1,348.9% against the US dollar. KARMA has a total market cap of $8.78 million and approximately $352.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000991 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004522 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00077222 BTC.

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092.

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

