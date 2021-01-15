Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.11.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $100.85 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $123.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.17 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.39.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11. Research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Atul Pande sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $835,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,596 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,674 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1,336.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

