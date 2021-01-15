Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Short Interest Update

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KWHIY opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on KWHIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery and robot businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.

