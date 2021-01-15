KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KB Home ended fiscal 2020 on an impressive note, with fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 revenues and earnings beating analysts’ expectations. For fiscal 2020, although revenues declined 8.1%, earnings grew 9.8% from a year ago. With resilient U.S. housing market momentum, KB Home’s net orders grew 42% for the fiscal fourth quarter, marking the highest fourth-quarter level since 2005. Backlog at fiscal fourth quarter-end totaled 7,810 homes, up 54% from a year ago. Potential housing revenues from backlog also grew 63% to $2.96 billion. This marked the highest fourth quarter-end backlog (in terms of both homes and value) since 2005. Robust backlog level, a strong lineup of community openings and solid return-focused growth model will help KB Home to generate as much as $6 billion in housing revenues and double-digit operating margin in fiscal 2021.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.47.

KB Home stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average of $35.16.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KB Home news, COO Matthew W. Mandino sold 9,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $376,671.04. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 117,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $4,412,622.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,074,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,680 shares of company stock worth $16,211,727 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter worth $705,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 137.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,658,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,931,000 after buying an additional 2,697,326 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter worth about $2,369,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

