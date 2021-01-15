Keep Network (KEEP) Price Hits $0.22

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a total market cap of $99.06 million and approximately $880,437.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00036714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00112715 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00064000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00251288 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00060139 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,547,395 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.

Buying and Selling Keep Network

Keep Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.