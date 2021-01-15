Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Kenon stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.12. 1,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789. Kenon has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 91.43% and a return on equity of 38.92%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kenon stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Kenon were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates through OPC, Quantum, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles and parts through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

