Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) (ETR:PFV) a €137.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) (ETR:PFV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PFV. Warburg Research set a €129.50 ($152.35) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €138.38 ($162.79).

Shares of ETR PFV opened at €191.00 ($224.71) on Tuesday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG has a one year low of €104.40 ($122.82) and a one year high of €181.40 ($213.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is €158.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €165.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.10.

About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F)

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

