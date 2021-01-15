Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PPRUY. UBS Group cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $68.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.30. Kering has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $86.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.72.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

