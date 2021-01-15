KeyCorp Lowers Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $315.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $355.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Shares of BABA opened at $242.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

