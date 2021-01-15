KeyCorp Lowers The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $65.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Southern’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SO. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.87.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.63. 200,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,338,529. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Southern will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

