KeyCorp Weighs in on Dominion Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Dominion Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

D has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3,551.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $4,074,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 978,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,703,657.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 38,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 80,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

