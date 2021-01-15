Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$29.00 at CIBC

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) had its price target upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on KEY. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James set a C$25.00 target price on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.88.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$25.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36. Keyera Corp. has a 12-month low of C$10.04 and a 12-month high of C$36.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.92.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$712.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$806.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keyera Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

