Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 293664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.22.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMP.UN. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.75 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$20.25 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 8.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.35.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

