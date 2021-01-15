Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Kimco Realty reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. The company had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

KIM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 141,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 106,565 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 121,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 17,898 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,848,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,104. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

