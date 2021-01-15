Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 6.9%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) fell 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.84 and last traded at $42.51. 2,120,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 1,282,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.64.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. CLSA began coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.07.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,581,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,863,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,866,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,644,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 425,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after buying an additional 209,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

