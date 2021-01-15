Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Up 49.1% in December

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the December 15th total of 11,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE:KFS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.89. 125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,169. Kingsway Financial Services has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter.

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 54,472 shares of company stock valued at $238,127 in the last three months. 49.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,131,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 696,365 shares during the period. Kingsway Financial Services makes up approximately 18.9% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 27.00% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $18,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. It operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles.

