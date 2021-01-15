Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KIGRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kion Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Kion Group stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.55. 7,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,710. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $24.15.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Kion Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0115 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Kion Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.93%.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

