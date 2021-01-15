KKR & Co. Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.59. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.15.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,769,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,056,611,000 after purchasing an additional 866,974 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,292,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,274,000 after purchasing an additional 385,340 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,727,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,706,000 after purchasing an additional 132,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,996,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,275,000 after purchasing an additional 98,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $5,404,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,442,672. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

